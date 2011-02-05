Cyber Defense 2018 Global Awards Honor Endace with Two Awards

October 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

Endace has been named the winner of two of Cyber Defense Magazine’s Cyber Defense 2018 Global Awards: “Best Product Security & Management” and “Cutting Edge Security Hardware.” Winners were announced on October 3 at the IP EXPO Conference 2018.

Endace was recognized for its recently announced 9200 Series EndaceProbe Analytics Platform, an ultra-high-capacity network recorder. The 9200 Series can record up to a petabyte of network traffic at a sustained 40Gbps in just 4RU and offers the ability to host up to 12 network security or performance monitoring solutions. Customers can choose to host solutions from Endace’s Fusion partners, or open-source or custom-built tools.

This win comes on the back of an awards streak for Endace in 2018, with the company recently winning the Export New Zealand Award for "Excellence in Innovation for Export” and the 2018 Network Computing UK “Ones to Watch Company” award in the earlier in the year.

Endace is also a double finalist in the 2018 Computing Security Awards, finalist in the UK IT Industry Awards and finalist in the New Zealand Business Awards (with winners yet to be announced).