Capgemini announces the closing of the acquisition of Leidos Cyber

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Capgemini announced following the fulfillment of all regulatory requirements, the closing of the acquisition of Leidos Cyber, the commercial cybersecurity arm of the FORTUNE 500® company Leidos, announced in June 2018. The team of almost 500 elite cybersecurity professionals, located mainly in North America, will join the Group to address its increasing client demand for cybersecurity services and solutions.

“We are delighted to welcome the Leidos commercial cyber team to the Group. Not only will they be reinforcing our North America cybersecurity practice, their world class security expertise will also benefit our client base of global enterprises across numerous locations,” comments Jean-Philippe Bol, Group Executive Board Member and CEO of Cloud Infrastructure Services including Cybersecurity Services, at Capgemini.

Leidos Cyber is a commercial enterprise security leader1 with proven critical infrastructure capabilities2. It provides to its enterprise clients a holistic platform that services their entire security architecture demands, including integrated offerings for security combined with managed security services. Leidos Cyber is renowned as a pioneer in the field of cybersecurity. It defined the market in protecting the industrial control ecosystems for the mission critical infrastructure needs of global enterprises. Its customers include primarily FORTUNE 500® companies across multiple sectors.

“We are very pleased to be joining the Capgemini Group,” said Robert Meindl, President, Leidos Cyber. “Our teams are very much looking forward to playing their part in supporting the varied cybersecurity needs of Capgemini’s international client base and helping to further build the North America cybersecurity practice.”

This latest addition to the Group is in line with Capgemini’s plans to strengthen further its expertise and portfolio of services in security, to help companies integrate cybersecurity into their broader growth initiatives and digital transformation efforts. Capgemini’s global team of around 3,000 cybersecurity experts.

1 Leidos Cyber was recognized as a ‘Strong Performer’ in the Forrester Wave: Information Security Consulting Services, Q3 2017

2 Leidos Cyber holds numerous recognized industry accreditations including CREST® Penetration Testing, Incident Response and Cyber Essentials Accreditation; NSA Certified Incident Response Assistance (CIRA) accreditation; and Global Industrial Cyber Security Professional (GICSP) certified consultants Capgemini Press Release provide end-to-end services from assessment and advisory through to protection and monitoring, with solutions powered by the next generation of Threat Intelligence support and a global backbone of connected Security Operations Centers.