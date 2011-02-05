Ping Identity Global Partner Network Delivers Enhanced Access and Better Benefits to Partners

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity announced new programs and benefits for its Technology Alliance and Channel Program partners, including a new online partner directory, app integrations catalog, education and training services, on-demand resources, and enhanced services designed to improve partner products and drive business. Ping is also recognizing Microsoft, Optiv and ProofID for their shared commitment to deliver innovative identity solutions to the market and driving new license revenue through customer acquisition.

Digital transformation is driving demand for identity and access management (IAM) solutions and paving the way for Ping’s increasingly robust partner network. The transition from legacy to modern systems, combined with new industry regulations, have led companies to face complex issues in their IT environments. This is where Ping Identity and its partners can help customers understand the broader market dynamics associated with these challenges and offer solutions tailored to their IAM needs.

Technology Alliance Program

Ping’s Technology Alliance Program (TAP) fosters collaboration with other security leaders to create integrated solutions that solve unique IAM challenges, increase effectiveness of IAM products, and take advantage of emerging technologies. Ping’s Intelligent Identity Platform integrates with more than one hundred IAM vendors that provide complementary security technologies. The Technology Alliance Program’s tiered structure includes Emerging, Engaged and Established partners. TAP delivers tangible technical, business and marketing benefits to drive product innovation, extend market reach and generate revenue.

Because of Microsoft’s commitment to enabling Ping Identity customers to seamlessly connect Microsoft Azure Active Directory to hybrid IT environments, Microsoft was awarded the “Technology Alliance Partner of the Year” accolade at Ping’s recent Partner Summit.

Channel Program

Ping Identity’s Channel Program provides value-added resellers, distributors, managed service providers (MSPs) and systems integrators with the tools and resources they need to be successful in the enterprise identity market. The program’s tiered structure includes Registered, Authorized, Preferred and Elite, affording partners the opportunity to advance and unlock new benefits at each level.