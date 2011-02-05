Burger King Enhanced Productivity and Improved Operating Costs Using Matrix Centralized Time-Attendance Solution in 70+ Outlets

Project Highlights:

Application: Time-Attendance and Employee Self Service

Users: 2900+

Locations: 70+ (PAN India)

Readers: Fingerprint (with Optical Sensor)

Industry: Food

Company Profile

Founded in 1954, Burger King is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world with around 13,000 restaurants operating in 100 countries. In India, there are more than 150+ outlets.

Challenges

• Attendance management of more than 70 outlets across PAN India from a central location in Mumbai.

• Majority of the staff has no shift assigned, but are still required to complete stipulated work hours on a daily basis for having a full day present marked.

• Accurate tracking of employees’ time working away from the head-office was a tedious task.

• Manual attendance corrections and salary process were time-consuming and resulted in errors.

Solution Offered

• Web based Time-Attendance solution for more than 70 outlets with Biometric Fingerprint based Terminals

• Portal for Applying/Approving Leave and Managing Employees’ Attendance

• Flexible Attendance Marking Option for Calculating Accurate Working Hours in a Day

• Monthly Attendance Reports with Overtime

• Direct Integration with HRMS Software

Products

• COSEC DOOR FOT- Fingerprint based Time-Attendance Terminal

• COSEC CENTRA LE- Web based Application Software for 1000 Users, Expandable up to One Million Users

• COSEC LE TAM- Time-Attendance and Leave Management Module for COSEC CENTRA LE

• COSEC LE ESS – Employee Self Service Portal for Attendance Management for COSEC CENTRA LE

Results • Improved Productivity with Accurate Attendance Calculation

• Quick and Easy Salary Calculations