Coventry University Selects Rubrik to Accelerate Digital Transformation

June 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Rubrik announced it has been selected by Coventry University to protect its user and research data across Nutanix, Microsoft and AWS environments. The university will also benefit from Rubrik Polaris, a SaaS platform for Data Management Applications, which includes GPS for global data management and Radar for quick ransomware recovery.

Coventry University is a dynamic and outward-looking institution with a tradition of teaching excellence, impactful research and bold international partnerships. Its technology acts as a key competitive differentiator to attract the country’s best students, so the university’s IT team is central to its success.

In order to future-proof its infrastructure and leverage cloud technology such as Microsoft Azure for the first time, the team decided to build a new data centre as its previous on-premises environment did not offer this functionality. With the introduction of the new data centre, the team needed best-of-breed technology that can scale with the university as it grows, offer disaster recovery in the cloud, and integrate with existing Nutanix and Microsoft infrastructure, including Exchange and SQL. The team also required strong cybersecurity credentials when selecting a new cloud data management platform.

Rubrik was the clear choice for Coventry University due to its agility and cloud data management innovation. The university’s team was particularly impressed by Rubrik’s immutable file system, as well as Radar’s ability to leverage machine learning to quickly recover from ransomware. With Polaris GPS creating a unified system of record, and Radar enabling ransomware recovery in a few clicks, the team could see that while backup was previously viewed as an insurance policy, Rubrik’s platform offers tangible business value.

Long term, the IT team also plans to use Rubrik to extract more value from the data they hold by leveraging additional cloud technology, such as Microsoft Office 365.