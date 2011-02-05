Burger King Enhanced Productivity and Improved Operating Costs Using Matrix Centralized Time-Attendance Solution in 70+ Outlets

June 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

Project Highlights: Application: Time-Attendance and Employee Self Service Users: 2900+ Locations: 70+ (PAN India) Readers: Fingerprint (with Optical Sensor) Industry: Food

Company Profile Founded in 1954, Burger King is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world with around 13,000 restaurants operating in 100 countries. In India, there are more than 150+ outlets.

Challenges

Attendance management of more than 70 outlets across PAN India from a central location in Mumbai.

Majority of the staff has no shift assigned, but are still required to complete stipulated work hours on a daily basis for having a full day present marked.

Accurate tracking of employees’ time working away from the head-office was a tedious task.

Manual attendance corrections and salary process were time-consuming and resulted in errors.

Solution Offered

Web based Time-Attendance solution for more than 70 outlets with Biometric Fingerprint based Terminals

Portal for Applying/Approving Leave and Managing Employees’ Attendance

Flexible Attendance Marking Option for Calculating Accurate Working Hours in a Day

Monthly Attendance Reports with Overtime

Direct Integration with HRMS Software

Solution Diagram

Products

COSEC DOOR FOT- Fingerprint based Time-Attendance Terminal

COSEC CENTRA LE- Web based Application Software for 1000 Users, Expandable up to One Million Users

COSEC LE TAM- Time-Attendance and Leave Management Module for COSEC CENTRA LE

COSEC LE ESS – Employee Self Service Portal for Attendance Management for COSEC CENTRA LE

Results

Improved Productivity with Accurate Attendance Calculation

Quick and Easy Salary Calculations