Bomgar Announces Acquisition of BeyondTrust

September 2018 by Marc Jacob

Bomgar announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire BeyondTrust, from an affiliate of Veritas Capital. The combined company, which will be called BeyondTrust, brings together proven innovators with a shared mission of securing privileged access and helping customers to defend themselves from cyber-attacks while increasing productivity.

Bomgar secures privileged credentials, remote access sessions, and endpoints, while empowering users to be more efficient and effective. BeyondTrust offers the most extensible PAM platform that enables organizations to scale privileged security as threats evolve across endpoint, server, IoT, cloud, and network device environments. These combined solutions will result in the world’s most comprehensive PAM portfolio, currently used by more than 19,000 customers worldwide.

According to Forrester, 80% of security breaches involve privileged credentials. Andras Cser, Forrester vice president and principal analyst, wrote, “The PIM (Privileged Identity Management) market is growing because more S&R (security and risk) professionals see PIM as part of the layered solution to address their top cyberthreat and data breach prevention challenges.”[1] The combination of BeyondTrust’s market-leading PAM platform with Bomgar’s advanced privileged session and endpoint protection solutions will result in the broadest solution portfolio for securing and defending organizations against threats related to the compromise and misuse of privileges.

The combined company will be headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Terms of the transaction, which is expected to close in October, were not disclosed.