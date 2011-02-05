Splunk selects Pearson VUE to transform and deliver global computer-based testing program

September 2018 by Marc Jacob

Pearson VUE has entered into an agreement with Splunk Inc. to transform and deliver its certification exam programs worldwide.

As part of the new agreement, Pearson VUE will provide Splunk certification candidates access to its network of thousands of highly secure test centers in 180 countries around the world.

The exam titles include: Splunk® Core Certified User, Splunk Core Certified Power User, Splunk® Enterprise Certified Admin, Splunk Certified Developer, Splunk Enterprise Certified Architect, Splunk Enterprise Security Certified Admin, and Splunk IT Service Intelligence Certified Admin.