Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Business News

Splunk selects Pearson VUE to transform and deliver global computer-based testing program

September 2018 by Marc Jacob

Pearson VUE has entered into an agreement with Splunk Inc. to transform and deliver its certification exam programs worldwide.

As part of the new agreement, Pearson VUE will provide Splunk certification candidates access to its network of thousands of highly secure test centers in 180 countries around the world.

The exam titles include: Splunk® Core Certified User, Splunk Core Certified Power User, Splunk® Enterprise Certified Admin, Splunk Certified Developer, Splunk Enterprise Certified Architect, Splunk Enterprise Security Certified Admin, and Splunk IT Service Intelligence Certified Admin.




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 