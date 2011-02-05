Bitglass Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Access Security Brokers for the Second Consecutive Year

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

Bitglass, the Next-Gen CASB company, announced today that it has been named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Access Security Brokers, marking the second year in a row that the company has been recognized. Evaluated on 15 different criteria, Bitglass was named a Leader based on its completeness of vision and its ability to execute.

“At Bitglass, we pride ourselves on delivering the most robust, easy-to-deploy, comprehensive CASB, and are thrilled to be named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant once again,” said Rich Campagna, CMO of Bitglass. “We have invested heavily in strategic partnerships and product enhancements over the last year in order to continue delivering value to our customers. Hundreds of leading enterprise customers, in every industry, trust Bitglass to protect their data across a rapidly expanding cloud footprint.”

Bitglass’ Next-Gen CASB secures any SaaS app, custom app, or IaaS platform, and delivers granular data protection, zero-day threat protection, comprehensive visibility, and robust identity and access management. It boasts unique functionality such as patented file and field-level encryption that preserves search and sort, regional data sequestration, unmanaged app control, and agentless mobile security for BYOD.

As predictions about the public cloud service market come to pass and cloud-based tools are adopted more and more, Bitglass is perfectly positioned to equip organizations with everything they need to secure their cloud journey.