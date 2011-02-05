F-Secure garners “superior technical skills” recognition in recent industry evaluation report

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

Independent research firm Forrester has named F-Secure Consulting as a “Strong Performer” in their recent report, The Forrester Wave™: European Cybersecurity Consulting Providers, Q4 2019*. The evaluation is the first to assess F-Secure’s newly-formed consultancy unit. In it, Forrester recognized F-Secure Consulting for demonstrating “superior technical skills.”

Forrester’s evaluation considered F-Secure Consulting’s strategy and service offerings, as well as client testimonies. F-Secure received the highest possible scores in the cyber security focus, technical consulting and assessment capabilities, as well as the research and development initiatives, and customer satisfaction criteria.

The report has been welcomed by F-Secure as an accurate reflection of why customers choose to partner with F-Secure Consulting. For organizations that haven’t worked with F-Secure Consulting previously, the Forrester report finds that they should consider engaging F-Secure Consulting if they are "looking for excellent technical consulting services backed up by active security research.” Ian Shaw, F-Secure Consulting’s Executive VP, comments that “as a dedicated cyber security consultancy, our clients rely on us to deliver a broad range of technical services and insights to help them overcome new and complex security challenges.”

Shaw comments that he believes Forrester’s findings confirm that F-Secure Consulting’s research-led approach is having a positive impact on the European cyber security industry.

“We’re able to harness the collective expertise of hundreds of consultants, from a range of cyber security disciplines, to find new innovative solutions to our customer’s evolving security needs.”

The report also states that “reference customers praised F-Secure for its responsiveness, deep technical skills in specialist technologies and its ability to support urgent requests.”

“We’re committed to providing our consultants with a collaborative environment that supports research and development,” Shaw says. “Not only does this allow them to develop the deep technical skills and innovative solutions our clients demand to stay at the forefront of their respective industries, it also allows us to attract much-needed new talent into the cyber security industry.” Shaw’s final point was also something that was recognized by Forrester, which stated in their evaluation that F-Secure offers “one of the most outstanding technical career paths of any firm in this evaluation.”