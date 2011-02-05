BeyondTrust Expands Privileged Access Management Cloud Leadership with Enhanced SaaS Solutions

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

BeyondTrust has announced enhancements to its PAM SaaS solutions with the latest version of BeyondTrust Privileged Remote Access. The complete privileged password and session management solution includes a cloud-native password Vault that protects privileged credentials with discovery, management, rotation, auditing and monitoring of any privileged account – from local or domain shared administrator, to a user’s personal admin account, to SSH keys, and cloud and social media accounts.

BeyondTrust Privileged Remote Access is the only SaaS solution that allows customers to manage privileged accounts and sessions, while also securing remote vendor access from one, single solution. In addition, it enables both insiders and vendors to inject credentials directly into an access session, shielding users from ever knowing or seeing the credential, greatly decreasing the chance of it being phished or misused.

Among PAM vendors, BeyondTrust has the largest SaaS customer base with more than 2,200 organizations using BeyondTrust solutions in our cloud. We also make it easy for BeyondTrust customers to deploy our products in a private cloud built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud.

Managing credentials in the cloud can make managing privileged access easier and more cost-effective. For organizations looking to reduce privileged access risks, while facing ongoing staffing and resource shortages, BeyondTrust’s cloud solutions provide reduced administrative burdens along with rapid deployment.