Bertin IT presents the latest version of the AMI Enterprise Intelligence BI platform

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

Bertin IT (CNIM Group) announces the release of version 8.3 of the AMI Enterprise Intelligence business intelligence platform. The new version is designed to be highly adaptable and customizable and to handle all configurations required by its users in terms of integration, hosting, use and scalability.

The AMI Enterprise Intelligence solution can watch millions of sources (websites, blogs, social networks, forums, servers, emails, databases, CRM...) whatever the language being used. The collected information is then automatically indexed, filtered and sorted to facilitate exploitation and reduce noise. The solution also includes advanced features that enable users to define their own concepts to personalize their searches and to identify relevant information and guidelines quickly.

"Our goal was to implement the improvements we had decided on after the release of version 8.0" says Sébastien Marinier, Head of R&D Intelligence Solutions at Bertin IT. “The new version has advanced even further than we expected, it now includes real-time video management thanks to the integration of Bertin IT’s multilingual speech-text solution, MediaSpeech®. Keyword analyses can now be performed on all sources, even video, in any language supported by the platform. Thanks to Bertin IT’s expertise and the latest advances in deep learning, MediaSpeech is able to convert audio tracks to analysable text transcripts. The solution now offers in-depth exploitation and analysis capabilities for multimedia databases.

Other features added to the AMI Enterprise Intelligence solution include a new dynamic faceted search engine integrated into the consulting portal, as well as extensive connectivity with SharePoint to integrate SharePoint servers with sources captured by the platform and to automatically or manually feed them with the data, analyses and reports initiated by AMI Enterprise Intelligence.

Lastly, Bertin IT now enables AMI Enterprise Intelligence users to open the solution’s API; it can then be integrated even more closely with their Intranet. Highly customizable to the needs of your company, AMI Enterprise Intelligence can be deployed within the company’s information system at its premises; in SaaS mode, on servers located in France and managed by Bertin IT; or in hybrid mode. It is aimed at all types of companies, from major international groups - many of the CAC 40 companies are already users - to technology companies with extensive monitoring requirements working in the pharmaceutical, medical, banking and insurance sectors, for example. “Over 150 customers in France and abroad, including major industrial accounts and public bodies, have already adopted it” said Lydie Nguyen Van Tu, Bertin IT’s Pre-Sales Intelligence Consulting Department Manager.