StrongKey Secures Certification for Open-Source FIDO2 Server

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

Researchers estimate that passwords are the root problem in 80% of all successful security breaches. StrongKey announced that its open-source FIDO2 server has received FIDO2 interoperability certification from the FIDO Alliance, which is dedicated to solving the world’s password problem. This certification assures StrongKey’s customers are protected by strong cryptographic-based authentication that protects against phishing, malware and other attacks.

Implementers of StrongKey’s solutions will gain the following FIDO2 benefits:

• Low-friction user experience, stronger security and privacy, fewer hassles and less time wasted

• Greatly improved app security, easier application development, fewer password resets, reduced complexity of DevSecOps and lower operational costs

• Aviable approach to recommending strong security and privacy controls to consumers

Steve Brasen, research director with IT industry analyst firm Enterprise Management Associates, said: “Passwords are the weakest link in enterprise security management. The FIDO2 protocol is essential for establishing unified access controls that transcend traditional high-friction, password-based authentication processes. FIDO2 certification enables StrongKey to deliver strong identity assurance while minimizing or completely eliminating impacts on user productivity through the introduction of passwordless authentication solutions.”