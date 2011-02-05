Bentley Systems Selects Ping Identity to Enhance User Experiences

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity announced that Bentley Systems, a software development company, has selected the Ping Intelligent IdentityTM platform to advance the priority it has placed on driving exceptional user experiences.

Bentley Systems selected Ping Identity to help strengthen Bentley’s ability to bring applications to market faster and build a flexible data model to support various current and future compliance requirements. Ping stood out as the market leader of choice because of its strict adherence to standards, which is critical in supporting Bentley Systems’ aim towards providing an increasingly open and extensible technology offering.

As part of its “going digital” initiative, Bentley Systems will deploy PingFederate, PingAccess, PingDataGovernance and PingDirectory in order to offer more flexibility in the solutions that support its global business. Bentley Systems will leverage PingFederate for secure authentication and standards-based single sign-on (SSO) for Bentley users. The addition of PingAccess will enable centralized authorization as well as architectural flexibility to meet the access needs of Bentley’s users around the world. With PingDataGovernance, the organization will enforce fine-grained access controls for identity data and APIs, while PingDirectory will store and secure identity data at scale.

“From our first interaction with Ping Identity, it’s been clear to us that the organization is dedicated to our successful deployment and is a true technology partner,” said Lori Hufford, vice president of Digital Foundations, at Bentley Systems. “As a global company, having flexibility in the solutions that support our business and user base is essential. Ping offers that flexibility, while also providing standards leadership to help advance our user experience and digital priorities.”