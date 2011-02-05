TCS Completes One of the Largest Public Cloud Migrations to Deliver New Digital Foundation for Randstad

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Randstad operates in 38 countries, with over 38,000 employees in more than 4,800 offices. Before partnering with TCS, Randstad operated in a ‘local to local’ IT infrastructure model. With the broader HR industry undergoing significant digital transformation, this legacy structure left the business exposed to potential inefficiencies and security risks. To stay relevant in the fast-changing world of work, Randstad is implementing its ‘Tech and Touch’ strategy, which combines the use of smart technologies such as AI and machine learning with a human approach, to source the right talent for the right roles.

As part of this strategy, Randstad engaged with TCS to completely transform its IT infrastructure. This entailed migrating over 925 IT applications from over 50 legacy data centres across the world, to a public cloud – one of the world’s largest such migrations – and putting in place a robust governance structure. Randstad now has a future-proof, cloud-based digital core that fully integrates the company’s global IT operations, leverages centralized global management and monitoring mechanisms, standardizes and automates processes, and features an enhanced security framework including intrusion detection and prevention systems. With this new core, Randstad can embrace new growth opportunities, unlock and allocate existing resources in more efficient ways, and enhance the overall experience of customers and candidates who interact with Randstad’s digital platforms.

Jacques van den Broek, CEO and Chair, Executive Board, Randstad N.V., said, “The world of work is rapidly changing, which is why Randstad is transforming into a data-driven organization. We use tech to focus on that which we are best at: the human touch. It is our aim to touch the working lives of 500 million people by 2030. To reach that goal we needed a new digital foundation partner and from the outset TCS was by far the company that stood out. We recognize in TCS what we hope to recognize in our relationship with people in the long term, investing in a relationship and being creative. With TCS, the trust was there from the beginning.” Nagaraj Ijari, Global Head, HiTech & Professional Services, said, “Randstad’s transformational journey has all the attributes of a winning Business 4.0™ mindset: Agile, automated, intelligent and in the cloud. The successful completion of this cloud migration marks a milestone not just for Randstad and TCS but also for the industry as a whole. The scale of this transformation is truly impressive and speaks to the strength of Randstad’s bold vision for innovation and change.”