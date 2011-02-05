Axis launches advanced 5 MP stainless-steel and 4K dome cameras

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

Axis complements top-of-the-line AXIS Q35 Series with two multi-megapixel, outdoor-ready fixed domes. Developed for solid performance in challenging light conditions and rough environments, the new models are perfect for surveillance in a wide range of areas such as critical infrastructure, city surveillance, airports, railway stations, harbors, healthcare, pharmaceutical and food industries.

Based on top-quality ½” sensors and Axis latest and most advanced image processing, AXIS Q3518-LVE delivers 4K, and the stainless-steel AXIS Q3517-SLVE delivers 5 MP, in 30 fps with outstanding image quality in challenging light conditions. This includes support for Axis OptimizedIR illumination, Forensic WDR and Lightfinder technology. The new models also support Axis award-winning Zipstream technology, which preserves important details in full image quality, while reducing the storage and bandwidth needs by an average of 50% or more.

The advanced AXIS Q35 cameras have been designed to withstand the harshest conditions, with stable operation in extreme temperatures from -50 C to +60 C.

AXIS Q3517-SLVE features a marine-grade stainless steel casing that is highly resistant to the corrosive effects of salt, detergents and other chemicals.

AXIS Q35-LVE/-SLVE cameras are IK10+ rated and have been tested to ensure they can withstand 50 joules of impact. The shock detection feature means they can send an alarm when exposed. The cameras’ electronic image stabilization (EIS) means they provide steady video even during intense vibrations.

In addition, the cameras feature:

• Pre-installed AXIS Motion Guard, AXIS Fence Guard and AXIS Loitering Guard analytics for proactive surveillance

• The use of dynamic overlays to add extra information, such as weather update, to the video feed

• External sensors can be connected to input ports to trigger alarms or actions, and if the connection to a sensor is cut, the camera can send an alarm

• Relays and other external devices can be connected to outputs to, among others, activate lights, lock/unlock doors

• If there is a power outage, redundant DC power and Power over Ethernet help ensure a reliable power supply to the cameras

• Installation is made easy with flexible cable management, optional connection to any conduit and helpful tools such as levelling assistant, auto rotation, remote zoom and focus

AXIS Q3518-LVE and AXIS Q3517-SLVE will be available through Axis distribution channels in July/August.