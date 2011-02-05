Pulse Secure Extends Secure Access Capabilities for Microsoft Azure

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

Pulse Secure announced an enhancement to its hybrid IT strategy allowing enterprises to flexibly deploy and uniformly manage physical, virtual and cloud-based Pulse Secure Appliances (PSA) now certified for Microsoft Azure and available in the Azure marketplace.

Enterprises are moving a variety of applications and data stores to Hybrid IT environments that leverage both managed data centers alongside public cloud, private cloud and SaaS to expedite new business services, optimize on-demand computing resources and gain improved disaster recovery capabilities. The latest cloud-based PSAs allow enterprises to adapt their secure access framework to support evolving application environments, while maintaining the same user experience, operational intelligence, compliance and performance capabilities.

The Pulse Secure Access portfolio consists of best-in-class, integrated Virtual Private Network (VPN), endpoint compliance, Network Access Control (NAC), mobile security, and virtual Application Delivery Controller (vADC) technologies designed to enable enterprises centralized operation, visibility and policy automation. Complementing its Amazon Web Services support, the new PSA certified for Microsoft Azure ensures consistent usability, availability and security for a mobile workforce accessing applications and data hosted on Microsoft Azure. PSA’s deployed within Azure offer complete feature parity including:

• Always-on and application-specific VPN with lockdown

• Split-VPN tunneling

• Single-sign on (SSO) interoperability

• Unified operational visibility

• Device compliance checking

• Integrated enterprise mobility management

• Rich user and device auditing

Pricing and Availability

Pulse Connect Secure in Azure is available today in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace as part of the Microsoft Azure Certified program. Three models are available supporting 200, 2500 and 25000 concurrent sessions respectively. Customers can purchase these PSA cloud-based subscriptions for 1, 3 and 5 years. Pricing and availability varies by regions.