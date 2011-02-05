Axis expands access control portfolio with launch of network door controller for large-scale installations

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

Those organizations requiring large-scale access control installations, whether in terms of advanced functionality, number of doors or number of credentials, have a new option on the market. Organizations can now meet their needs through Axis and its partners, as the company launches AXIS A1601 Network Door Controller. With the ability to manage a large number of doors, and quickly process up to 70,000 credentials, AXIS A1601 is ideally-suited to large, multi-site and advanced installations. Based on open standards, the door controller easily integrates with other hardware and software, and alongside the existing AXIS A1001 Network Door Controller, completes a comprehensive access control solution for organizations of any scale.

Every organization has an individual access control requirement, and as the scale of a business grows, so does the complexity of its access control needs. Different levels of security within a building or site, hundreds if not thousands of credentials to manage and process, and integration of different hardware and software from multiple vendors all add to this complexity.

AXIS A1601 Network Door Controller is a smart, independent device installed by each door which gives ultimate scalability in access control. Being based on open standards and compliant with ONVIF Profiles A and C, AXIS A1601 allows users to mix and match best-of-breed hardware and software and integrate door control with other systems such as video surveillance, intrusion detection, network audio, and time and attendance systems.

AXIS A1601 is built around a powerful processor, optimized for the processing of large databases of user credentials. It features high power output, more storage and memory than its sister product, AXIS A1001, two relays and four supervised I/O ports. Based on the same platform as Axis network cameras – and therefore designed to be part of a secure network system - AXIS A1601 is powered by PoE+, resulting in easy installation and less cabling to power up locks, card readers and other auxiliary devices. If the connection to the server is lost, AXIS A1601 can still manage the credentials’ database in its offline mode.

AXIS A1601 will be available in July 2018 through Axis distribution channels at the suggested retail price USD $699.