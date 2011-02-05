Atlanta Ransomware Attack sas self propogating

April 2018 by Jeremy Samide’s Stealthcare

A month before a recent cyberattack crippled Atlanta, Georgia, Stealthcare’s proprietary Threat Intelligence Platform had warned its clients of the impending ransomware attack that locked the city’s computers and halted nearly all municipal services.

“Fortunately, our clients had the intelligence about this ransomware attack well in advance and we were able to give them the solution needed to circumvent it,” said Samide.

Samide explained, “Atlanta was hit by the Samas ransomware, also known as SamSam or MSIL, that quickly locked out users and encrypted city computer hard drives leading to the shutdown of day-to-day functions and civic services. Unlike most ransomware, Samas and its variants self-propagate making them particularly devastating.”

The Atlanta Journal Chronicle put the cost to Atlanta at $2.7 million—and rising.

Stealthcare’s cybersecurity platform relies on sourced intelligence and enhanced analytics to create a unique cyber fingerprint of a client organization, filtering only the most timely, relevant and contextual threats that impact the operation.

Stealthcare has predicted previous major cyberattacks, including the WannaCry ransomware, targeting Microsoft Windows machines, attacks against and the Dyn Cyberattack that took down most of the large content providers on the Eastern seaboard.

Governments and Corporations need to get tough

According to Samide, “Companies and governments continue to be surprised by ransomware and other cyberattacks thinking it won’t happen to them. They need to take the gloves off, refocus and think outside the box in this asymmetric cyberwar. There are economically viable solutions for organizations of every size that can dramatically cut risk.”

Samide is also an authority on Russian election meddling, RNC and DNC Convention hacks, North Korean cyber threats, and state-sponsored retaliatory cyber strikes.

On the growing threat, Samide noted, “A US response to Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election, tariffs imposed against China, and pressure to reduce North Korea’s nuclear ambitions are all expected to spark retaliation, which is sure to include a cyber component that impacts all of us.”

North Korea lacks China’s and Russia’s ability to cause cyber mayhem

Samide, together with economist and terrorism expert Loretta Napoleoni, recently conducted intelligence on state-sponsored cyberattacks with portions of his findings appearing in : North Korea: The Country We Love To Hate.

Samide observes that Russia and China are the cyber threat giants of the world and often leave artifacts to make it look like the intrusion came from North Korea.