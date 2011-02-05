Expert Comments on Careem Cyber Attack from Veeam Software

April 2018 by Gregg Petersen, Regional Sales Vice President, Middle East

One of the big technology related stories in the Middle East today is the cyber-attack on Dubai-based ride sharing platform Careem that has resulted in the theft of personal data of up to 14 million people in the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and Turkey.

Gregg Petersen, Regional Sales Vice President, Middle East & Africa at Veeam Software comments, ""The Careem breach of driver and rider account data is extremely concerning. Customers need the confidence and trust that digital transactions and the handling of data will always work as expected. With GDPR only a month away from being enforced, this is a timely reminder for businesses of all shapes and sizes to ensure business AND personal data is subject to the most rigorous of standards and service levels and security. It appears from the reports today that this is the first public notification of a breach that happened in mid-January, which if the case isn’t acceptable."

"Security breaches are getting bigger and bigger. What started off as a few files or records is now being regularly measured in the millions of users. Businesses must understand and act fast to ensure the chain of trust between them and their customers is never broken; not just to retain a customer, but to attract new customers and avoid business-changing fines."