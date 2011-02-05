Arteco Announces Integration with Paxton’s Access Control System, Net2

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

Arteco, a global provider of video event management solutions, has completed its integration with Paxton’s networked access control system, Net2. The combination of these two leading solutions enables users to gain additional levels of intelligence from their security infrastructure.

By integrating the Arteco Video Event Management Systems (VEMS) with Paxton’s access control platform through Arteco Open Connector, users can combine video and access control events to gain new insights into potential risks or incidents. Paxton’s Net2 range devices are manageable within Arteco NEXT VEMS, enabling enables operators to control Paxton’s access control systems in combination with video surveillance cameras, intrusion systems, video analytics and other integrated devices, from one centralized interface.

With over 30 years’ experience, Paxton creates simple, yet intelligent and innovative products with simplicity designed in, ensuring they are straightforward to install, use and maintain. The security system offers centralized administration and control of sites ranging from one to hundreds of doors, and thousands of users.

Access control events, such as a door forced open, can be configured to generate an alarm with the Arteco VEMS, allowing operators to focus on the most critical and important information at any given time.