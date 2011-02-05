Arrow Electronics Extends Pan-EMEA Relationship with Commvault to Target Service Provider Market

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Global technology provider Arrow Electronics and Commvault announced the extension of their pan-EMEA collaboration to include Commvault’s Data Platform to open up data management capabilities that can be offered as-a-service or on-premise.

The new agreement builds on the long-standing relationship between the two companies, and will help Arrow provide more flexible licensing models for service provider customers. It covers Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Hungary, Italy, Luxemburg, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and UK.

Together, Commvault and Arrow combine their expertise in data management technology and knowledge of the service market to offer flexible service delivery models, better meeting the needs of a broader range of customer-centric service providers.