Arcserve and Sophos Announce a Strategic Alliance To Offer All-In-One Data Security and Protection from Cyber-Attacks

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

Arcserve, LLC announced a global alliance with Sophos, a leader in network and endpoint security, to provide organizations with dedicated protection for backed up data against cyberthreats. Through this collaboration, organizations can now employ the only market solution that integrates anti-ransomware and other threat prevention technologies, such as deep learning AI for both known and unknown malware, and award-winning disaster recovery and high availability capabilities for prevention against data loss. Together, the new solution delivers a multi-layered approach to prevent, protect, and immunize backup data from cyber-attacks.

A report issued by Cybersecurity Ventures predicts the global cost of ransomware to reach $11.5 billion USD in 2019 and $20 billion USD by 2021, with an attack on businesses every 14 seconds by the end of this year. With cybercriminals continuously taking advantage of enterprises to turn profits, this alliance will provide organizations with a two-pronged approach to cyber-readiness and IT resilience. By combining both cybersecurity and data protection capabilities into a single offering, businesses will have a comprehensive solution that fully covers all their infrastructure needs.

The joint solution will be delivered via Arcserve’s award-winning Appliance Series, the only turnkey self-contained appliances for disaster recovery and application availability. Powered by Arcserve Unified Data Protection (UDP), the Arcserve Appliance Series combines flash-accelerated deduplicated storage, robust server processing, and high-speed networking with highly redundant hardware and cloud services.

Arcserve Appliances will integrate Sophos Intercept X Advanced for Server, award-winning endpoint protection with artificial intelligence, to deliver a comprehensive protect-in-depth approach to accelerate data, system and application resiliency.

The integrated solution will be available on the newest Arcserve Appliances in October of 2019.