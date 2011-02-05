Aqua Security Attains VMware PKS Partner Application Program Validation

May 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

Aqua Security, the leading platform provider for securing container-based and cloud native applications, announce that Aqua Cloud Native Security Platform (CSP) has attained VMware Partner Ready status for PKS. The validation of Aqua’s CSP validates that the solution has been tested and verified to interoperate with VMware Enterprise PKS, and can fully manage and secure workloads running on VMware Enterprise PKS.

VMware Enterprise PKS enables organisations to easily deploy, run and manage Kubernetes for production with productivity and efficiency. Using Aqua’s Cloud Native Security Platform with VMware Enterprise PKS, businesses can secure their cloud native applications across the entire lifecycle at scale, getting granular visibility into security issues, and detecting and blocking attacks in real-time. Aqua’s support for PKS is an extension of the company’s existing product line, providing enterprises with multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments with the same level of auditability, accountability and protection across the full spectrum of their cloud native infrastructure.

VMware Enterprise PKS Partner Application Program allows partners to test and validate their solutions that interoperate with VMware Enterprise PKS platforms. By completing the Partner Ready process and achieving the Partner Ready PKS logo, partners validate their products interoperability with VMware technologies, and agree to solely manage customer support requests for the combined solution.