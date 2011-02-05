Belfast tech startup Liopa contracted to be part of UK government’s new behavioural analytics initiative

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

Liopa has been selected to take part in a new DASA initiative, which is investigating how behavioural analytics can improve understanding and measurement, help make confident and ethical predictions, and guide better judgements on interventions for defence and security.

DASA, a cross-Government organisation, finds and funds exploitable innovation to support UK defence and security quickly and effectively, and support UK prosperity. Its vision is for the UK to maintain its strategic advantage over its adversaries through the most innovative defence and security capabilities in the world.

Liopa will leverage its existing Visual Speech Recognition (VSR) technology which deciphers speech from analysis of Lip Movements for activities such as key word spotting. The existing VSR engine takes, as input, video of a subject(s) speaking and using advanced AI-Based techniques, predicts most likely utterances. Liopa will adapt its technology to identify utterances of specified words in uploaded video content, where audio is either not present or of very poor quality.