All Covered: Managing Cybersecurity Risks with Next Generation Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

The latest trends in cybercrime are wide-ranging and more complex than ever before — advanced exploits used in massive ransomware attacks, creative spam and phishing attacks on trending news topics, attacks relying heavily on social engineering and even legitimate software used as cyber weapons. The accelerated evolution of cyberthreats necessitates an evolution in cybersecurity. The new Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business is a landmark in this journey: next generation detection with dynamic machine learning, increased visibility and granular security controls including vulnerability management, credentials protection and integration with EDR.

To maintain the highest standards of protection, proven by independent researchers and thousands of customers worldwide, Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business continues to evolve its detection techniques. This year’s innovation is supported with enhanced dynamic machine learning, allowing the detection of malicious activity in real-time. Other next generation technologies in the product include: Behavioral Detection, HIPS, Exploit Prevention and Remediation Engine. A variety of broad security controls is supplemented with new capabilities. These include an added mechanism that guards system-critical processes and prevents credential leakage against the use of mimikatz-like tools. This helps to protect businesses from current trending threats, like WannaMine, that hijack computers and use their resources to mine cryptocurrencies.

The Vulnerability and Patch Management component allows automated vulnerability elimination, including detection and prioritization, patch and update downloads, testing and distribution. This reduces the risk of vulnerabilities in popular software being used successfully by cybercriminals. This component also relieves security teams from unnecessary manual routines related to systems management and makes the process transparent by adding a layer of automation. The completely redesigned user interface visualizes layers of protection and security components, showing the status and effectiveness of various next generation technologies — which allows customers to make sure that each protection layer is enabled and working.

Granular security management and complete visibility

Every organization’s IT is a unique mix of systems, networks and devices — and IT security needs to fit into existing infrastructure and protect every element of it. Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business adds a wide variety of security controls for servers that are managed from a single point — including extended protection from ransomware, external traffic protection and Default Deny mode for Microsoft Windows Server, Exploit Prevention and Firewall configuration. These capabilities, available for both workstations and servers, allow for unified security management on the customer’s side.

A new level of visibility is achieved through full native integration with Kaspersky Endpoint Detection and Response. Due to this innovation, Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business in combination with Kaspersky EDR can be used as an endpoint EDR agent for collection of metadata and IoCs. This innovation benefits businesses’ abilities to conduct a thorough investigation and remediation, should a serious cybersecurity incident occur.

Mobility management improvements include enhanced visibility through monitoring of protection across devices, simplified deployment and management via third-party EMM-systems for Android devices.

Scalability and flexible deployment on the customer’s side

The new version takes another major step towards improving manageability and deployment for customers among larger businesses. The product now brings Enterprise-ready scalability allowing for the management of up to 100,000 endpoints through a single server installation.

Combined with optimized performance and reduced resource consumption in the new light Cloud mode, this makes the product suitable for a company of any size and security needs: from mid segment to large corporations.

The product is available globally under both traditional and subscription licensing. Kaspersky Lab’s partners can address all regional pricing inquiries. More information about Kaspersky Security for Business and particular applications inside each edition is available on the global website.