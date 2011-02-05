Airbus bluelight solutions now available on UK’s Data and Applications Solutions Framework

March 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Airbus Defence and Space has been selected as a supplier on the UK’s Crown Commercial Service Data and Applications Solutions (DAS) Framework, and features in both the DAS Bluelight Operations and Bluelight Solutions lots. It provides buyers with direct access to procure Airbus services alongside software and technology components, including the SAFEcommand product suite.

Airbus’ SAFEcommand comprises a set of component applications and services that ensure the effective deployment of Command & Control information to mobile resources in-the-field, which is key to satisfying UK Fire and Rescue Services mobile data requirements.

SAFEcommand can also assist public safety, government and emergency planning and response organisations to meet their critical "duty of care" objectives through the provision of in-vehicle real-time location intelligence for integrated operations planning and response as well as full vehicle mobile data.

The DAS Framework is a Crown Commercial Services Framework replacing Local Authority Software Applications Framework (RM1059) and Corporate Software Solutions Framework (RM1042) and is operational from March 2019.

Key features of the DAS framework for customers are:

One-stop-shop framework

Small, focused, groups of suppliers

Simplified renewals process

Framework duration of 24 months, with up to 24 month extension

Customer call-off contract duration is 12-60 months, with up to 24 month extension

Direct award or mini competitions