ADVA’s Ensemble Activator selected for TIP DCSG lab and field trials

March 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

ADVA announced that its Ensemble Activator has been selected for disaggregated cell site gateway (DCSG) trials with several major mobile network operators (MNOs) that are members of the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) community, including Vodafone and TIM Brasil.

The lab and field tests are aimed at securing a solution that conforms to TIP’s Odyssey-DCSG specifications ready for deployment in commercial mobile networks. Ensemble Activator is the first network operating system (NOS) designed for bare-metal switches that offers full carrier-grade capabilities. In combination with third-party white box hardware, it creates an open but cohesive DCSG solution and a clear route to cost-effective mass rollout of 5G services.




