AimBrain launches AimBrain On Demand

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

AimBrain has unveiled a free-for-life platform that lets entrepreneurs, app developers and technical audiences swap PINS, passwords and codes for facial and voice user verification, in an autonomous, trial-to-deployment environment.

AimBrain has always believed in transparency and availability for all, and uses open-source SDKs which have remained publicly available since AimBrain’s inception. This free consumption model recognises the capabilities of today’s entrepreneurs and offers them the platform to implement biometrics for their own unique use cases; from enrolment to access authentication to in-session verification and beyond.

The 1,000 API requests is sufficient for projects and small, growing businesses; a business with an app that has a user base of 500 of whom 20% log in weekly and 80% monthly would use just 800 requests. However, this request limit can also be spread across multiple apps, allowing developers to test and integrate biometrics into any or all of the apps that they are developing.

Businesses or projects using SMS to send two factor authentication (2FA) will see an instant reduction in overheads with the free AimBrain On Demand platform, as well as benefiting from the secure encryption and templating of biometric data, eradicating the risk of interception and account takeover.

AimVoice and AimFace are now available on the AimBrain On Demand dashboard. Users simply connect their apps to AimBrain’s web and/or mobile SDKs and the documentation helps them set their own error rate parameters to translate results.