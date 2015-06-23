Acceptto Arrives with Launch of Cognitive Authentication™ Platform

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

Acceptto launches out of stealth mode with the introduction of its Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning (AIML)-powered Cognitive Authentication™ platform. Using a mixture of AIML, expert systems and behavioral modeling, Acceptto delivers radically transformative technology to mitigate identity impersonation and access fraud while reducing friction for legitimate users, both within the enterprise and for consumers. Acceptto is also announcing a Series A funding round co-led by Aetna Ventures, Millennium Technology Value Partners and Celeres Capital, and the appointment of Aetna’s Chief Security Officer (CSO), James M. Routh, to Acceptto’s Board of Directors.

In the past, passwords were the only option for authentication, and have since proven to be one of the weakest forms of identity access protection. Current authentication solutions using rudimentary multi-factor (MFA) authentication impose significant friction through a variety of temporary and binary controls that have all still proven ineffective safeguards against identity spoofing and even basic credential stuffing attacks. Threat actors have evolved well beyond such existing technology and the results of their techniques can be witnessed through weekly high-cost, high-impact identity-related breaches. With the launch of its AIML-powered Cognitive Authentication™ platform, Acceptto eliminates reliance on such weak and outdated controls to continuously analyze behaviors and definitively verify legitimate user identity access across cloud, mobile, web and IoT devices, even post-authentication.

At the core of the Cognitive Authentication™ platform is eGuardian®, the intelligent engine that drives the convergence of physical identity and digital user DNA towards the creation of a resilient immutable identity. The It’sMe™ single sign-on (SSO) solution for web, mobile and enterprise applications, relieves users from the challenges of passwords, eliminates passwords resets and reuse, and neutralizes account takeovers. With Cognitive Authentication™, there is no need for a password, ever.

Acceptto will participate at H-ISAC 2018 (booth #21), which takes place November 26-30 in San Antonio, Texas. Executives will be available to discuss how the Cognitive Authentication™ platform helps enterprises better prevent identity-related attacks, increase user productivity while significantly reducing IT and operational helpdesk costs.