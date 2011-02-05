AT&T to Acquire AlienVault

July 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

AT&T announced its plans to acquire AlienVault®, a privately held company based in San Mateo, Calif. The agreement has been approved by both companies.

The acquisition of AlienVault will enable AT&T to expand its enterprise-grade security solutions portfolio and offerings to millions of small and medium-sized businesses. AlienVault’s innovative technology and security talent will help accelerate AT&T’s vision of enabling organizations of all sizes with effective cybersecurity solutions.

The acquisition will combine AlienVault’s expertise in threat intelligence with AT&T’s cybersecurity solutions portfolio that includes threat detection and prevention as well as response technologies and services.

AT&T will continue to invest in and build on AlienVault’s foundational Unified Security Management platform and Open Threat Exchange, an open threat intelligence community, as the company integrates AlienVault into AT&T’s cybersecurity suite of services.

After the acquisition closes, AlienVault will be a key part of AT&T’s Edge-to-Edge IntelligenceSM capabilities, spanning from the core of a company’s network to all endpoints, to reveal actionable intelligence in near-real time.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it is not expected to have a material effect on AT&T’s results. And it does not change the company’s plans to reduce its net-debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA ratio to the 2.5x range by the end of the first year after the close of Time Warner and to its historical range by the end of the fourth year after close.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018. The completion of this transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. Until the transaction closes, each company will continue to operate independently.