ADVA launches new FSP 3000 TeraFlex™ capabilities to dramatically boost network capacity

May 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

ADVA announce that its open, ultra-high-capacity FSP 3000 TeraFlex™ terminal now enables existing optical networks to carry up to 30 times more traffic. By empowering communication service providers (CSPs) to boost capacity without major upgrades to the optical line system (OLS), the enhanced technology addresses the urgent need for more bandwidth despite significant space and cost constraints. The FSP 3000 TeraFlex™ is able to maximize bandwidth for any infrastructure using new fractional QAM capabilities. These support ultra-flexible bandwidth modulation for optimal performance across brownfield and subsea networks of all distances. The solution will be showcased at NGON and DCI World in Nice, France, from May 21 to 23.

The FSP 3000 TeraFlex™ is a 1RU platform that enables super channels of up to 1200Gbit/s and a total capacity of 7.2Tbit/s. Its ultra-compact footprint and open API design offer unbeatable density and interoperability. And, with its new capabilities, it takes flexibility to a new level. The FSP 3000 TeraFlex™ now optimizes all optical paths over every distance, ensuring the lowest cost per bit for any network. It achieves this through fractional QAM modulation, which switches between lower and higher schemes for maximum spectral efficiency, significantly boosting capacity or extending the reach of installed legacy infrastructure. This transforms existing carrier networks, with those designed for 10Gbit/s channels able to transport 30 times more traffic and outperforming upgrades based on 200Gbit/s by 50%.