ACRE Announces Appointment of Ron Virden as Chief Operating Officer

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

ACRE announced the appointment of Ronald Virden as Chief Operating Officer, effective April 1, 2018. With extensive experience in senior leadership roles with global entities, Virden will help to elevate ACRE’s position in the electronic security marketplace, seek new opportunities for growth, and strengthen the momentum following recent strategic deals.

Virden is a seasoned global executive with extensive experience with Fortune 50 organizations. He most recently served as President and Managing Director for Global Security Products, Americas/Global Access Solutions at UTC, encompassing UTC’s Interlogix and GE Security brands, as well as Supra, Onity and Lenel. Prior to that, Virden was President and Managing Director of GE Industrial Systems, GE Security/Supra, where he more than doubled international revenue and drove the strategic development of products to address specific market needs globally. He holds an MBA from the University of Phoenix.