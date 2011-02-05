A10 Networks announced Ingress Controller

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

A10 Networks announced the A10 Ingress Controller for Kubernetes, and its integration with A10’s container-native load balancing and application delivery solution. The solution provides application teams building microservices and container-based applications with an easy, automated way to integrate enterprise-grade load-balancing with comprehensive application visibility and analytics.

The A10 Ingress Controller not only operates with Ingress resources to automatically provision application delivery configuration and policies, but also ties directly into the container life cycle to automatically update application delivery configuration with the dynamism of a Kubernetes environment. As application services scale up and down, the A10 load balancer is dynamically updated. The containerized load balancer – A10 Lightning® ADC – also scales up and down automatically with the scale of a Kubernetes cluster.

The solution provides comprehensive application analytics by collecting hundreds of application metrics, thus enabling operations teams to troubleshoot faster, manage capacity planning and also detect performance and security anomalies. The analytics data is available via dashboards on the A10 Harmony® portal or via APIs.

“IDC finds that enterprises are increasingly adopting cloud-native containers and microservices. A challenge for those enterprises, though, is ensuring that the right application-delivery infrastructure is deployed to facilitate the agility, elasticity, flexibility, security and scale that production environments require. At the edge of a Kubernetes cluster, the ingress controller provides important functionality – applying rules to Layer 7 routing to allow inbound connections to reach cluster services – and its integration with enterprise-grade application-delivery infrastructure, such as A10’s containerized load balancer and controller, makes considerable sense,” said Brad Casemore, Research VP, Datacenter Networks, IDC.

The A10 Ingress Controller for Kubernetes solution includes:

• Ingress Controller for Kubernetes ingress resources and service discovery

• A10 Harmony Controller providing centralized app visibility, analytics and policy management

• A10 Lightning ADC, containerized on every Kubernetes node, providing application proxy services including advanced load balancing, content switching, SSL termination and app security

The A10 Ingress Controller is available now anywhere Kubernetes is deployed, including public clouds (Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Compute Engine (GCP), and private clouds (running VMware and bare metal infrastructure).