Device Authority Announces KeyScaler as a Service – IoT Security in the Cloud

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

KeyScaler as a Service (KSaaS) delivers unrivalled robust security and access management solutions for enterprises and the IoT ecosystem, without the infrastructure or running costs associated with on-premise environments. Designed for a variety of IoT service providers and manufacturers who want an easier way to offer their customers the best security for IoT devices, KSaaS is interfaced through APIs making it quicker to integrate with KeyScaler functionality.

Today we have a select number of partners and customers who are in the process of integrating with KSaaS, a multi-tenant model, to provide their end users with automated certificate management, end-to-end data security, automated password management, and connectors to AWS IoT, Microsoft Azure IoT and PTC’s ThingWorx platform.

Device Authority are experts in IoT security. We continue to revolutionize our technology and offer more functionality so our partners and customers can focus on their core business without worrying about security. KSaaS was developed to reduce risk and easily provide the latest KeyScaler updates in a timely manner. In addition, partners can leverage their own branded portal and benefit from integrated support, reduced infrastructure costs and avoid DevOps (Development and Operations) resources.