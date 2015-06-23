A10 Networks Delivers Major Automation, Analytics and Multi-Cloud Management Advancements to its Application Delivery Solution

January 2019

A10 Networks, a provider of intelligent and automated cybersecurity solutions, announced availability of major advancements to its Thunder Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) with Harmony Controller support for centralized, multi-cloud management, rich per-app analytics and DevOps tool integration. Numerous new enhancements also enable integration with Kubernetes, enhanced Ansible Playbooks and simplified ADC policy configuration with expanded Application Centric Template (ACT) support.

Organizations are striving to become more agile as the role of IT and software becomes paramount. Fast roll-out, control and optimization of applications drive revenue, competitive advantage and customer satisfaction. Apps must be secured and quickly delivered regardless of where they reside.

A10’s ADCs with their tight coupling to the Harmony Controller lead the industry in enabling administrators to intelligently manage, control and automate the deployment of application delivery services to maximize agility, provide actionable insights and ensure app availability and security while simplifying operations with lower TCO. Augmentations to A10’s Thunder ADC with Harmony Controller intelligent automation capabilities include:

• Centralized multi-cloud management, including on-premise, Amazon Web Services and Azure to distribute policies to all application services.

• Expanded L4-7 per-application analytics across clouds with hundreds of metrics on an aggregate or per-request basis in real-time.

• Integration with DevOps tools including Ansible Playbooks and a Thunder ADC based A10 Ingress Controller for Kubernetes environments.

• Support for a secure portal enabling a provider-tenant model. Line of business and application owners can manage secure application service policies and view application responsiveness with centralized control from IT.

• Application Centric Templates (ACTs) for many common software solutions, such as new versions for Windows Integrated Authentication and SSL Offload along with existing ACTs for Microsoft Exchange, Skype for Business, SharePoint and more.

• Integration with private cloud orchestration tools including VMware’s vRealize Orchestrator and Cisco UCS Director.

• ‘Nutanix Ready’ certifications for A10 vThunder and Harmony Controller on Nutanix’s Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI).

Among the benefits customers achieve from using Thunder ADC with Harmony Controller:

• Actionable Intelligence – Complete visibility into user experience, end-to-end latency, contextualized traffic profiles, anomalies, malicious intrusions and server health and utilization levels enable proactive infrastructure modifications.

• Multi-cloud Support – Support the transition of apps to hybrid cloud environments with the same services, management, and visibility as found on-premise.

• Automated Workflows – Increase efficiencies, expedite application deployments and lower troubleshooting times by up to 80 percent with a 3-6x ROI.

• Increased DevOps Agility – Centralized software defined functions that enable collaboration between networking and development teams.

• Ease of Deployment – Tight integration with Harmony Controller provides a single pane-of-glass to simplify the provisioning, control, management, and elastic scaling.