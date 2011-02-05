Avast and Wind Tre Join Forces to Provide Parental Control Apps to Families in Italy

December 2018 by Marc Jacob

Avast announced the market launch of the new WIND FAMILY PROTECT application in Italy. Avast and Wind Tre, a top Italian mobile operator and among the main operators in the fixed-line market, partnered to create a simple and effective app that helps parents manage their children’s access to the internet and keeps track of their whereabouts.

The application allows parents to block and filter unwanted content, remotely suspend browsing activity and monitor the position of their children through movement alerts. A single account protects up to ten devices. WIND FAMILY PROTECT is the first application of a series of services Avast and Wind Tre are collaborating on.

Avast partners globally with a number of carriers, including all major mobile carriers in the United States, to provide and implement safety solutions such as Avast Controls and Insights and Avast Locator.

WIND FAMILY PROTECT is available for families with children in Italy. The application is included with the Wind’s new ‘All Inclusive Junior’ package, available for 6.99€/month, as well as the ‘Wind Family Member Junior’ package, costing 4.99€/month. Wind customers can also add the application to their mobile offer for 1€/month.