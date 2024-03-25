ZainTECH Awarded Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) Status

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

ZainTECH, the integrated digital solution provider of Zain Group, has earned the Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) status. This status is awarded to organizations that demonstrate exceptional capabilities in delivering comprehensive, end-to-end solutions on the Azure cloud platform.

ZainTECH’s attainment of this status further solidifies its position as a trusted partner in the digital transformation journey of businesses across the Middle East, and signifies its proficiency in managing and optimizing Azure services to provide clients with reliable, scalable, and secure cloud solutions.

ZainTECH supports private and public organizations in regulated and non-regulated industries in leveraging the power of the cloud to deliver transformational IT outcomes. Whether customers are focused on growth, driving down costs, or mitigating security risks, ZainTECH offers versatile cloud solutions that bring immense value as well as the power to scale alongside the business. With in-country datacenters that offer improved flexibility for scaling and costs, ZainTECH cloud solutions are proving to be essential for customers who are still in the early stages of cloud adoption.