LogRhythm Partners with Dataproof Communications

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

LogRhythm has partnered with Dataproof Communications, an IT Services and consulting company specializing in cybersecurity operations, to boost cyber resilience in Africa with LogRhythm’s managed security operations center (SOC) services. The partnership enables Dataproof to help its customers fight growing digital threats with a streamlined and easy to navigate security information and event management (SIEM) platform.

By implementing LogRhythm’s SOC services, Dataproof provides its customers with complete visibility into their IT environments during a critical time for rapid digitalization in Africa. Africa’s digital economy will contribute nearly $180 billion to the region’s growth by 2025, according to the World Economic Forum, making cybersecurity more important than ever.

Dataproof’s mission is to provide first-class cybersecurity solutions to its large base of customers, including African governments and the public sector. Dataproof’s analysts gain a comprehensive set of tools to proactively detect, investigate, and neutralize threats within a unified end-to-end platform. It chose LogRhythm’s SOC services to provide its customers with an affordable solution to maximize return on investment (ROI).

LogRhythm SIEM improves the analyst experience with an easy-to-follow security narrative to detect threats faster. The platform reduces alarm fatigue and streamlines incident investigation and response through a visual analyst experience, enabling security teams to focus on the threats that matter.