What You Need to Know about the NIS II Directive: Part of the SANS Compliance Countdown Series

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

Come and learn from ENISA, the European Union’s Agency for Cybersecurity), about the NIS2, the EU’s cybersecurity legislation, which will come into force this year across all the EU’s critical sectors. This seminar will help you get ready for the NIS2 incident reporting and security measures requirements, what NIS2 will mean for organizations doing business in the European Union, and what skills you may need to implement the NIS2. This online seminar will have two parts: