Vigilance.fr - Ceph RGW: write access via POST Form-data Bucket Key, analyzed on 23/10/2023
December 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass access restrictions of Ceph RGW, via POST Form-data Bucket Key, in order to alter data.
