Varonis dévoile le nom des grands gagnants du prix « Global Partners in Excellence »
avril 2024 par Marc Jacob
Varonis Systems, Inc. annonce le nom des lauréats de son prix « Partners in Excellence ». Le programme récompense les partenaires de Varonis qui ont travaillé sans relâche pour garantir aux clients du monde entier la meilleure sécurité des données de l’industrie en 2023. Les gagnants ont été sélectionnés par la direction de Varonis en fonction de leurs performances tout au long de l’année.
Varonis récompensera les lauréats du « Partners in Excellence » lors de la cérémonie virtuelle « Partner Kickoff » au mois d’avril :
Lauréats en Amérique du Nord
• Partner of the Year — SHI International
• Growth Partner of the Year — ePlus
• Cloud Growth Partner of the Year — CDW
• Partner of the Year (région Ouest)— Alchemy Technology Group
• Growth Partner (région Ouest) — Nth Generation
• Partner of the Year (région Est)— Optiv
• Growth Partner of the Year (région Est)— GuidePoint Security
• Platform Expansion Partner of the Year — Optiv
• Regional Partner Team of the Year — Fulcrum Technology Solutions TOLA Team
Lauréats pour la région d’Europe centrale
• Partner of the Year — SVA System Vertrieb Alexander GmbH
• Eastern Europe Partner of the Year — FreeDivision s.r.o.
• Growth Partner of the Year — WBS IT-Service GmbH
• Partner Excellence Award — link protect GmbH
• Distribution Partner of the Year — Boll Europe GmbH
• DACH Delivery Partner of the Year — DATA-NG Consulting & Projects GmbH
• Partner Pre-Sales MVP of the Year — Dominik Christ, WBS IT-Service GmbH
Lauréats en France
• Partner of the Year — Orange Cyberdefense
• France Delivery Partner of the Year — I-TRACING
• Growth Partner of the Year — Metsys
• Partner Excellence Award — Synetis
Lauréats au Royaume-Uni
• Partner of the Year— Softcat
• VP Partner Award — Bytes Software Services
Lauréats en la Belgique, aux Pays Bas et dans les pays scandinaves
• Partner of the Year — Open Line
Lauréats en Espagne et au Portugal
• Partner of the Year — Telefónica Tech
• Growth Partner of the Year — Tuyú Technology
• Partner Excellence Award — SIA
• Partner Sales MVP of the Year — Daniel Fernandez, SIA
• Partner Sales MVP of the Year — Gemma Durana, SATEC
• Partner Pre-Sales MVP of the Year — Angel Latorre, Tuyú Technology
• Partner Post-Sales MVP of the Year — Julio Escribano, SIA
Lauréats en Italie
• Partner of the Year — Var Group
• Growth Partner of the Year — Reply
• Partner Excellence Award — Lutech
• Partner Sales MVP of the Year — Federico Rossini, Reply
• Partner Pre-Sales MVP of the Year — Antonio Greco, Var Group
• Partner Post-Sales MVP of the Year — Valeria Maurogiovanni, HWG Sababa
Lauréats en Australie
• Partner of the Year — CyberCX
Lauréats en Inde
• Partner of the Year — Hitachi Systems India
• India Delivery Partner of the Year — AltiSec
• Growth Partner of the Year — CyberAssure
Lauréats en Amérique Latine
• Federal Partner of the Year — NTSec