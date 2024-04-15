Varonis dévoile le nom des grands gagnants du prix « Global Partners in Excellence »

avril 2024 par Marc Jacob

Varonis récompensera les lauréats du « Partners in Excellence » lors de la cérémonie virtuelle « Partner Kickoff » au mois d’avril :

Lauréats en Amérique du Nord

• Partner of the Year — SHI International

• Growth Partner of the Year — ePlus

• Cloud Growth Partner of the Year — CDW

• Partner of the Year (région Ouest)— Alchemy Technology Group

• Growth Partner (région Ouest) — Nth Generation

• Partner of the Year (région Est)— Optiv

• Growth Partner of the Year (région Est)— GuidePoint Security

• Platform Expansion Partner of the Year — Optiv

• Regional Partner Team of the Year — Fulcrum Technology Solutions TOLA Team

Lauréats pour la région d’Europe centrale

• Partner of the Year — SVA System Vertrieb Alexander GmbH

• Eastern Europe Partner of the Year — FreeDivision s.r.o.

• Growth Partner of the Year — WBS IT-Service GmbH

• Partner Excellence Award — link protect GmbH

• Distribution Partner of the Year — Boll Europe GmbH

• DACH Delivery Partner of the Year — DATA-NG Consulting & Projects GmbH

• Partner Pre-Sales MVP of the Year — Dominik Christ, WBS IT-Service GmbH

Lauréats en France

• Partner of the Year — Orange Cyberdefense

• France Delivery Partner of the Year — I-TRACING

• Growth Partner of the Year — Metsys

• Partner Excellence Award — Synetis

Lauréats au Royaume-Uni

• Partner of the Year— Softcat

• VP Partner Award — Bytes Software Services

Lauréats en la Belgique, aux Pays Bas et dans les pays scandinaves

• Partner of the Year — Open Line

Lauréats en Espagne et au Portugal

• Partner of the Year — Telefónica Tech

• Growth Partner of the Year — Tuyú Technology

• Partner Excellence Award — SIA

• Partner Sales MVP of the Year — Daniel Fernandez, SIA

• Partner Sales MVP of the Year — Gemma Durana, SATEC

• Partner Pre-Sales MVP of the Year — Angel Latorre, Tuyú Technology

• Partner Post-Sales MVP of the Year — Julio Escribano, SIA

Lauréats en Italie

• Partner of the Year — Var Group

• Growth Partner of the Year — Reply

• Partner Excellence Award — Lutech

• Partner Sales MVP of the Year — Federico Rossini, Reply

• Partner Pre-Sales MVP of the Year — Antonio Greco, Var Group

• Partner Post-Sales MVP of the Year — Valeria Maurogiovanni, HWG Sababa

Lauréats en Australie

• Partner of the Year — CyberCX

Lauréats en Inde

• Partner of the Year — Hitachi Systems India

• India Delivery Partner of the Year — AltiSec

• Growth Partner of the Year — CyberAssure

Lauréats en Amérique Latine

• Federal Partner of the Year — NTSec