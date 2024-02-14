TCG Appoints New President and Vice President

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Previously having served as a Board member and Treasurer within the organization, Pennisi has been entrusted to lead the TCG at a transformative time for the industry, as concepts such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Post Quantum Computing (PQC) and Supply Chain Security come to the fore.

The Trusted Computing Group (TCG) has announced the appointment of Joe Pennisi as the new President and Chairman of the Board of Directors.

“I am excited and energized to begin this new role within the TCG,” said Pennisi. “The organization is composed of a great team of members and industry professionals that position us to capitalize on opportunities in an ever-changing IT security sector. As the industry transforms through innovative technological advancements and an evolving threat landscape, the TCG will provide the guidance and technology needed to ensure the security and integrity of digital systems in today’s interconnected world.”

As TCG President, Pennisi will drive the organization’s continued commitment to developing, defining and promoting open, vendor-neutral technologies, standards and specifications to enhance the security of devices and applications found across the whole spectrum of computing.

Throughout his 33-year career in the PC industry, Pennisi has focused extensively on product security, from the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) and biometrics to BIOS, FW security design and securing Windows-based applications. In his previous roles at IBM and Lenovo, he led the system development for numerous IBM PS/2, IBM PC300 and IBM NetVista PCs, including the first to support USB. As a Lenovo Distinguished Engineer, Pennisi created and built the company’s PC Product Security organization and drove the Product Security Strategy. Currently a principal security architect at NVIDIA, his main focus is now on GPU, platform and Windows software security architectures across key industries, ranging from supercomputers to gaming and embedded devices.

A member of IEEE for more than 37 years, Pennisi also holds a B.S and M.E in Electrical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Alongside his roles at TCG, he was also pivotal in the formation of the FIDO Alliance, having served as one of four founding Board members and its inaugural Treasurer for the organization’s first 8 years.

Supporting Pennisi will be Rick Martinez, who has been appointed Vice President. An active TCG Board member, Martinez is currently a Dell Fellow and Vice President within the Client Solutions Group at Dell Technologies, serving as a security technology strategist, people leader and trusted advisor in the areas of secure architecture, development, and governance for Dell PCs and secure supply chain efforts.

“Having been involved with TCG in different capacities over my career and more recently my board involvement, I’m looking forward to moving up to this new role within the organization at such a pivotal time,” said Martinez.

With these positions now fulfilled, the TCG congratulates previous President, Dr. Joerg Borchert, for his valued contributions to the organization. The TCG wishes Borchert all the best in his future endeavours and welcomes his presence at future Member Meetings going forward.