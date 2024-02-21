SentinelOne® named to CRN’s 2024 Security 100 List for seventh straight year

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne announced that for a seventh straight year, it has been named by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, to its Security 100 list, which honours security vendors who demonstrate superior commitment to working with channel partners to protect businesses from cyber threats.

“CRN’s Security 100 list recognises top-tier companies that provide the IT channel with groundbreaking offerings in a number of security areas that stand up to a wide range of threats and risks,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “As security becomes ever more important to every business, these companies are laying the foundation for cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions.”

The 9th annual 2024 list honours channel-focused security vendors across five technology categories: Endpoint and Managed Security; Identity, Access and Data Security; Network Security; Security Operations, Risk and Threat Intelligence; and Web, Email and Application Security.

SentinelOne has a long history of innovation. The company was the first to apply AI to cybersecurity and implement autonomous protection on the endpoint and the first to develop a unified data lake and create an AI-based workload protection.

In April 2023, the company introduced Purple AI, a revolutionary threat-hunting platform that employs generative AI and reinforcement learning to detect, stop, and autonomously remediate attacks across the enterprise at machine speed.

And the company recently acquired Cloud Native Application Protection Platform PingSafe, a move that promises to redefine cloud security by fusing best-of-breed cloud workload protection, AI and analytics capabilities with a modern and comprehensive CNAPP to deliver a unified platform that enables companies to comprehensively manage their entire attack surface from a single platform.