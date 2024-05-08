SentinelOne launched Singularity™ Cloud Native Security

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne launched Singularity™ Cloud Native Security. A revolutionary solution built on SentinelOne’s acquisition of PingSafe in February 2024, the agentless Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) is uniquely designed to assess environments like a hacker would, simulating attack methods to provide a prioritised, evidence-based list of exploit pathways that security teams can use to prioritise their time and prevent attacks before they happen.

Cloud environments are an ever-expanding and inherently noisy attack surface. SentinelOne Singularity Cloud Native Security cuts through the noise using a unique Offensive Security Engine™ that safely simulates attacker methods to provide false positive-free insights into what assets in a cloud environment are verified to be exploitable. Armed with this information, security teams can optimise their time to focus on risks that require immediate attention and take action.

“Singularity Cloud Native Security’s agentless CNAPP platform is significantly less noisy and its alerts powered by Offensive Security Engine are more actionable as compared to alternatives,” said Daniel Wong, CISO at Skyflow, an early adopter of the technology. “Along with differentiators like secret scanning capabilities, the solution, as part of the larger Singularity Cloud Security platform is poised to be an integral part of our security landscape for the future."

Detect and Protect

Detecting threats is one thing. Protecting against them is another, and requires a solution that combines the stopping and forensics power of an agent with the speed and breadth of agentless security. With Singularity Cloud Native Security, SentinelOne provides a comprehensive CNAPP that blocks attacks, combining its Cloud Native Security with AI-powered Cloud Workload Security and Cloud Data Security threat protection products to deliver visibility and mitigation capabilities in a single cloud security platform.

Availability

Singularity Cloud Native Security is available to customers in North America today and on full display at RSA 2024.