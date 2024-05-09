’AuditBoard Announces InfoSec Solution Enhancements

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

AuditBoard announced enhancements for its InfoSec Solutions to help organizations meet their IT compliance, cyber risk, and vendor risk management needs in the face of rising risks and increased regulatory requirements. With these new capabilities, including enhanced AI automation, customizable automated workflows, and real-time analytics, teams can better manage and communicate InfoSec risks to the C-suite to allow for more strategic allocation of risk management resources across the enterprise.

The remit of InfoSec teams is rapidly expanding through new regulatory and compliance requirements, such as the SEC’s new cybersecurity rules on Cybersecurity Risk Management, Strategy, Governance, and Incident Disclosure, as well as emerging risk areas like ever-increasing cybersecurity threats and the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). For example:

81 percent of security leaders say SEC Cybersecurity Rules will substantially impact their business, according to an AuditBoard survey of 300 executives and security professionals across North America; however, only half of them report being highly confident in their organization’s ability to comply with the disclosure rules.

44 percent of organizations still primarily use manual processes to manage IT risk despite recent advancements in technology and the ongoing digital transformation of businesses, according to an AuditBoard survey of 130+ risk leaders.

55 percent of employed Americans use AI-powered tools for work, driven by ChatGPT and other generative AI solutions. However, 49% of respondents have entered company data into unsanctioned AI tools, introducing "Shadow AI" risks. Despite AI’s potential to enhance job performance, unauthorized use can lead to cybersecurity, operational, and legal risks.

AuditBoard’s InfoSec Solutions work in tandem to empower teams to stay ahead of these emerging risks and growing regulatory compliance requirements.

AuditBoard InfoSec Solutions Streamline Programs to Improve Cyber Resilience

Built on AuditBoard’s connected risk platform, AuditBoard’s comprehensive InfoSec Solutions leverage AI and analytics to enable teams to build scalable IT risk and compliance programs and meet their third-party vendor risk needs. Teams can build trusted views of their risks and exposures to help align their programs, drive action, and improve collaboration while reducing compliance fatigue across the organization. New enhancements available today enable users to:

Leverage enhanced AI automation to increase operational efficiency, and focus on high-value activities.

Gain real-time visibility across their InfoSec and third-party risk programs through shared data connections and enhanced reporting capabilities.

Minimize manual efforts through customizable automation workflows that deliver greater analytics.

Power their InfoSec workflows and processes with over 200 integrations to critical business systems, including solutions such as Qualys, Tenable, and Okta.

Gain increased third-party risk visibility to ensure a greater level of confidence with vendor risk scores and remediation.

Streamline risk assessments, so teams can spend more time analyzing risk impact.

Reduce risk exposure through faster identification and remediation.