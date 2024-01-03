SentinelOne acquired PingSafe.

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne announced that it has agreed to acquire PingSafe. The acquisition of PingSafe’s cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP), when combined with SentinelOne’s cloud workload security and cloud data security capabilities, is expected to provide companies with a fully integrated platform that drives better coverage, hygiene and automation across their entire cloud footprint.

The planned integration of PingSafe’s CNAPP into SentinelOne’s Singularity™ Platform signifies a paradigm shift in cloud security. Rather than relying on point solutions or a standalone cloud security platform, companies can now access a unified, best-of-breed security platform complete with advanced, real-time, AI-powered security operations to protect the entire enterprise across endpoints, identities, and clouds.

SentinelOne has been steadily extending its cloud security capabilities beyond cloud workload security, and the acquisition of PingSafe will accelerate this strategy. The move also aligns with the Singularity Unity Release strategy SentinelOne announced in November to transform security operations centers.

PingSafe is a robust CNAPP solution that delivers dynamic, real-time monitoring of multi-cloud workloads, simple setup and configuration and low false positive rates. And customers view it as superior to alternative solutions in the market.

With the acquisition of PingSafe, SentinelOne will offer differentiated capabilities such as advanced secrets scanning of runtime and build-time environments and an attack surface management rules engine that runs breach and attack simulation scenarios against internet-exposed cloud assets to identify how an adversary could compromise those assets. These capabilities will be in addition to core CNAPP capabilities like cloud security posture management, Kubernetes security posture management, agentless vulnerability scanning, and shift-left infrastructure as code scanning.

Terms and Conditions

SentinelOne will acquire PingSafe for a combination of cash and stock. The acquisition is expected to close in SentinelOne’s first quarter of fiscal year 2025, subject to any applicable regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.