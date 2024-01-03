Coalfire Appoints Camie Shelmire as Chief People Officer

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

Coalfire is announced the appointment of Camie Shelmire as its new Chief People Officer. In this pivotal role, Camie will spearhead Coalfire’s talent acquisition strategy, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, employee engagement efforts, and organizational culture development.

With over two decades of experience in the technology and consulting industry, Camie Shelmire has held key leadership positions and led transformative initiatives in renowned organizations. Her extensive background includes serving as chief people officer at Brillio, chief client officer at high-tech engineering firms Aricent and Altran, chief people officer at Altran, and CPO and Executive Vice President at Capgemini. Throughout her career, Camie has demonstrated a distinguished track record of shaping talent strategies to enhance client experience, drive business outcomes, and fuel organizational growth. In addition to her talent organizational expertise, Camie’s background includes go-to-market strategy, post-acquisition integration, corporate social responsibility, and 12 years of consultancy at KPMG.

Recognized as a Top Workplace nationally and in the Cybersecurity industry, Coalfire has doubled its workforce over the past few years, now boasting a global team of over 1,000 employees.