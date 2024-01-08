Senstar Receives Additional Factory Certification Under the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

Senstar, a provider of sensing and information management solutions for the protection of critical infrastructure, announces it has received additional LenelS2 factory certification as part of its long-standing membership in the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program (OAAP). Senstar’s vast array of perimeter intrusion detection sensors, including FlexZone®, FiberPatrol® FP1150, FiberPatrol® FP400, Senstar LM100, OmniTrax®, UltraWave™, UltraLink™ I/O, and XField® now integrate with OnGuard 7.6, 8.0, 8.1, and 8.2.

Senstar’s Network Manager software provides a common interface for monitoring and

controlling Senstar sensors from VMS, SMS, and PSIM systems. The Network Manager to

OnGuard Gateway integrates the Network Manager with OnGuard through "Senstar NMS"

Intrusion Detection Panels. The NMS-OnGuard Gateway provides a complete, bi-directional

software integration between Senstar perimeter intrusion detection sensors and OnGuard,

avoiding the need for relay output modules and corresponding hardware intrusion panels.