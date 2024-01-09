Delinea Acquires Authomize

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

Delinea announced it has acquired Authomize, an innovator in the detection and elimination of identity-based threats across the cloud. The continuous discovery and visibility capabilities of Authomize, married with Delinea’s industry-leading SaaS solutions for PAM, will extend the Delinea Platform’s reach for comprehensive privileged controls in the cloud while expanding its role to provide a strong defense against identity-based attacks such as account takeovers, insider threats, and lateral movement. CIEM and ITDR capabilities will be delivered through the cloud-native Delinea Platform, adding depth to its execution of the company’s vision to extend PAM across the modern enterprise. The acquisition of Authomize also establishes a Delinea research and development (R&D) centre in Israel.

Osterman research indicates that 80% of enterprises now use multiple clouds, while 76% lack complete visibility into access policies and applications across multiple clouds, increasing the threat landscape. CIEM extends controls to SaaS applications and public cloud infrastructure to minimize the risk of overprivileged cloud identities. A June 2022 report by the Identity Defined Security Alliance revealed that 84% of organizations experienced an identity-related breach over the previous year, with 96% stating they could have prevented or minimized the breach by implementing identity-focused outcomes. ITDR works across all identities to detect threats and mitigate risk with better visibility and remediation.

Broaden least privilege in the cloud, detect threats and reduce risks for all identities

Authomize CIEM empowers enterprises to extend least privilege controls into their cloud environments by continuously monitoring access privileges, usage changes, and connections between cloud services, SaaS applications, and IAM solutions. Adding Authomize ITDR will increase protection against threats across all identities by detecting abuse and responding to attacks.

On the Delinea Platform, the enhanced capabilities will identify and address issues such as stale accounts, over-privileged identities, and privilege escalation paths, significantly bolstering cloud security by proactively detecting and mitigating threats while maintaining operational continuity. This approach will most effectively safeguard assets and data while reducing risk, all without introducing complexity.

Integrating ITDR and CIEM capabilities will extend the Delinea Platform’s ability to address modern PAM requirements as well as emerging use cases, including:

• Increase visibility of privilege across multi-cloud environments with the continuous discovery of all privileged access

• Continuously monitor and protect all identities to detect threats and automatically mitigate risks in any application or service

• Streamline and accelerate security and compliance audits with automated User Access Reviews (UAR) and out-of-the-box policies